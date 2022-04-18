John Tomovcsik Sells 6,218 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

