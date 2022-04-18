Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

