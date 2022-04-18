JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target to GBX 170

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

POFCY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

