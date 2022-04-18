JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $101.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.47.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

