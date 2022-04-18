Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

