Kangal (KANGAL) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $816,882.16 and $48.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Kangal Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

