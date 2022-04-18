Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Tops $798,109.35

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $798,109.35 and approximately $187,214.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.07397309 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.51 or 1.00041458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

