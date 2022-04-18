Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KCGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $7,332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 167,996 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete acquisitions across a variety of subsectors within the industrials sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

