Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 162 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $290.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

