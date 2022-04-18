Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 486 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

