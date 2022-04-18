Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 613 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $5.32 on Monday, reaching $110.47. 4,527,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.67.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

