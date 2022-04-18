Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.44. 634,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

