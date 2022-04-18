Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 1,542,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

