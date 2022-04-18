Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,371 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. 2,442,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

