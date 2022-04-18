Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

