Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,339 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.43. 1,139,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,521. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

