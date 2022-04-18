Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.48 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

URI traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.55. 679,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.