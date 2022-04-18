Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $250.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,286. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

