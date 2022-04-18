Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

NYSE:D traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

