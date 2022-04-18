Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.36 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $75.83. 3,716,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

