Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.47. 4,865,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928,976. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

