Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,133. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $445.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day moving average is $369.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

