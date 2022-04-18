Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.95. 1,643,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,747. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

