Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.92. 1,766,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.