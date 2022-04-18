Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 80 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.95. 1,115,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,711. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.48.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

