Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,513. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.