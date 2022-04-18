Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

