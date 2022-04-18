Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.98. 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,941. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.