Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.76 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in KLA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

KLAC stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.87. 984,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.88 and its 200-day moving average is $377.71. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.