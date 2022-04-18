Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $454,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.59. 387,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,946. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.