Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $594,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

