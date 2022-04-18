Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $686,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

