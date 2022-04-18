Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $718,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ONEOK by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,327. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

