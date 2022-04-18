Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. 4,151,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,460,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

