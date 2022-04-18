Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,977. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

