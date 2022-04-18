Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,735,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,076. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

