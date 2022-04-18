Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 499 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

RCL stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,826. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.