Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 833 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

