Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 87 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in United Rentals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in United Rentals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,467,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.54.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.55. 679,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.07 and a 200 day moving average of $340.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.