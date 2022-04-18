Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

SEDG stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.27. 403,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.