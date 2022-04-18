Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 377 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

AEP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.66. 1,771,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

