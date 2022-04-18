Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 446 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.64. 2,220,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,907. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

