Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 67 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,522,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Public Storage by 132.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 277,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after buying an additional 194,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after buying an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.61. 657,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $265.59 and a 52 week high of $411.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

