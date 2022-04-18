Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 139 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

