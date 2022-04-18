Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,667. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.35.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

