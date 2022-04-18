Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,717. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

