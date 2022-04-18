Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 408 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. 889,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $105.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

