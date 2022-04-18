Kiaro (CVE:KO) Trading Down 9.1%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 110,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 99,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Kiaro from C$0.23 to C$0.21 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Kiaro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.