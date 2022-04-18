Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

