KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 699.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,607. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

